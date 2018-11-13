XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/11/2018 - 13:05 GMT

Inter Make Tottenham Hotspur Defensive Target Priority, Start Work On Deal

 




Tottenham Hotspur target Joachim Andersen has also emerged as Inter's priority defensive target for next year.

Andersen signed a new five-year contract with Sampdoria earlier this month, which further strengthened the Serie A outfit’s negotiating position in light of any proposed offers for him.




The new contract seems to have killed any chances of the Dane leaving in January, but his long-term future at the club remains under the scanner as a number of clubs are eyeing signing him.

Tottenham have been interested in signing him and even Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the player, with Juventus also thrown into the transfer mix.
 


Inter are more than interested in getting their hands on Andersen and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the centre-back is their first choice in their shortlist of targets.

The Nerazzurri hierarchy have stepped up contacts with their Sampdoria counterparts in order to discuss the possibility of signing the centre-back in the near future.


Inter are aware that they will face massive competition to sign Andersen and therefore, they have moved early in order to gain an advantage in the chase.

Sampdoria want more clubs to join the race as they are said to be eyeing an auction for his services next summer.
 