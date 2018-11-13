Jose Mourinho Knows What He’s Doing With Fred, Man Utd Legend Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Denis Irwin is convinced Jose Mourinho will use utilise Fred more in the coming months.



The Brazil midfielder was the club’s only big money signing last summer, but he has only been sparsely used by Mourinho thus far despite a few energetic performances.











The Manchester United manager opted to bring in Marouane Fellaini in place of the injured Paul Pogba against Manchester City on Sunday, while Fred warmed the bench.



There are already question marks over his future at the club, but Irwin feels Mourinho is trying to bed in the midfielder and giving him time to get used to the Premier League.





He is convinced that the Manchester United fans will see more of Fred as the season progresses and he will show his best form for the club in the coming months.



Irwin said on MUTV’s The Paddy Crerand Show: “The manager, like he did with [Victor] Lindelof, he is letting Fred settle and get used to the pace of the Premier League.



“He came across from Shakhtar and I can’t imagine the pace across there is anywhere near our league.



“I think you’ll see the best of Fred in the coming few months. He is aggressive, runs around and is energetic.



“I think we’ll see more of Fred, I really do.”



The 25-year-old has made six starts in the Premier League this season and has remained an unused substitute in the last three of the four Champions League group games.

