Jose Mourinho Pushes Me To Believe In Myself – Manchester United Defender

Victor Lindelof has insisted that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has played a vital role in pushing him to get better since his arrival.



After a season of trying to settle down in England, Lindelof has been a regular part of a Manchester United defence this season which has conceded 21 goals in their opening eleven league games.











Despite their collective failure, the Swede has caught the eye of many because of his improved performances and was lauded for his efforts against Juventus last week in the Champions League.



Manchester United manager Mourinho has shown more faith in the defender than the previous season, but Lindelof says that he has received the Portuguese’s support from the first day.





The defender stressed that he is aware that he can do more for his side, especially when he is on the ball, and insisted that Mourinho has been a huge support in helping him to push ahead.



Speaking about Mourinho, Lindelof told Aftonbladet: “He has been very good at almost everything.



“He gives me tips on how to think, how to evaluate situations and gives me confidence.



“Ever since I came in, he told me to do my thinking and that’s why I am here.



“It’s been good but I know that I can do more. Especially when we have the ball, I want to show even more of what I can bring because people have only seen 50 per cent of what I can do.



“Mourinho pushes me to believe in myself.”



Lindelof’s won Sweden Player of the Year award on Monday night.

