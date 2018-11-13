XRegister
06 October 2016

13/11/2018 - 11:41 GMT

Juventus To Press Accelerator To Land Chelsea Linked Teen Talent

 




Juventus are prepared to press ahead with a move for Chelsea linked midfielder Sandro Tonali in order to beat off competition for his signature.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been creating ripples with his performances at Brescia in the second tier of Italian football this season.




Despite playing in Serie B, Tonali has been called up to the Italy squad for the first time ahead of their international games against Portugal and the United States.

The midfielder’s performances in Serie B have also attracted the prying eyes of clubs such as Juventus and Napoli and even Chelsea have been keeping tabs on his development.
 


Brescia have reportedly set a steep asking price for the player, but according to Italian daily Corriere di Torino, Juventus are prepared to press ahead with an attempt to sign the young midfielder.

The Italian champions are aware of the level of interest the youngster has been attracting and are keen to move fast in order to get a deal over the line with Brescia.


Brescia president Massimo Cellino has already rejected an offer of €10m and Tonali’s call-up to the Italy squad has further strengthened his negotiating position.

The midfielder, who has already been compared to Italy legend Andrea Pirlo, has a contract until 2021 with Brescia.
 