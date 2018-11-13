Leeds United Scout Young Benfica Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have scouted young Benfica attacker Chris Willock as they look to add more firepower to their attack in January.



The Whites have been missing record signing Patrick Bamford with injury as the 25-year-old recovers from a knee issue; he is though expected back in the new year.











In his absence, the striking responsibilities have been shared by Kemar Roofe and Tyler Roberts, with the duo contributing to ten of the 29 goals the Peacocks have scored thus far this season in the league.



Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa may want to beef up his squad in January and it appears Willock is being seen as an option.





A scout from Leeds was in attendance as Willock's Benfica B team took on Penafiel, while he then attended FC Porto's meeting with Braga later that day.



Willock is a product of Arsenal's youth academy and was promoted to the senior level in 2016. He though moved to Portugal a year later.



Leeds had previously tried to sign him before he left England.



He has nine appearances to his name for the Benfica's B side, finding the back of the net twice, and also setting up an equal number of goals for his team-mates.

