XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/11/2018 - 17:31 GMT

Leeds United Scout Young Benfica Attacker

 




Leeds United have scouted young Benfica attacker Chris Willock as they look to add more firepower to their attack in January.

The Whites have been missing record signing Patrick Bamford with injury as the 25-year-old recovers from a knee issue; he is though expected back in the new year.




In his absence, the striking responsibilities have been shared by Kemar Roofe and Tyler Roberts, with the duo contributing to ten of the 29 goals the Peacocks have scored thus far this season in the league.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa may want to beef up his squad in January and it appears Willock is being seen as an option.
 


scout from Leeds was in attendance as Willock's Benfica B team took on Penafiel, while he then attended FC Porto's meeting with Braga later that day.

Willock is a product of Arsenal's youth academy and was promoted to the senior level in 2016. He though moved to Portugal a year later.


Leeds had previously tried to sign him before he left England.

He has nine appearances to his name for the Benfica's B side, finding the back of the net twice, and also setting up an equal number of goals for his team-mates.
 