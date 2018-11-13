XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/11/2018 - 21:44 GMT

Lyon Legend Predicts Transfer For Liverpool Target Houssem Aouar

 




Lyon legend Cris believes that Barcelona and Liverpool target Houssem Aouar could leave the French giants sooner rather than later.

The 20-year-old recently refused to rule out becoming Lyon's own version of Roma icon Francesco Totti, but Cris knows that Aouar is a wanted man.




The midfielder's potential has seen both Barcelona and Liverpool linked with wanting to sign him and Cris admits that Aouar is a big, big talent.

As such, the former Lyon defender thinks Aouar could soon depart, even though he does not see it as a big problem for the French club given the youngsters coming through.
 


Cris told French radio station RMC: "Houssem Aouar is a huge talent.

"And maybe he will not stay that long at Lyon, by the way….


"Lyon have several very talented players and there are still good young people at the club."

Lyon have taken steps to put themselves in a strong position to keep hold of Aouar, with the midfielder under contract until the summer of 2023.

So far this season the 20-year-old schemer has made 17 appearances across all competitions for Lyon, scoring five goals and providing four assists in the process.
 