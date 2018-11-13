No Hard Feelings – Wolves Star Ready To Grab International Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has revealed that he has no hard feelings after being left out of the Portugal World Cup squad in the summer and insisted that he must make the most of the opportunity now.



Neves, who made the switch to Molineux from FC Porto last summer, played an integral part during Wolves’ run to the Championship title that saw them secure promotion to the Premier League.











Despite being the orchestrator-in-chief behind Wolves’ successful campaign, Neves failed to make the cut for the Portugal squad that travelled to Russia for the World Cup this summer.



The 21-year-old was completely overlooked by Fernando Santos as Portugal were knocked out of the tournament after losing out to Uruguay.





Since then the midfielder has enjoyed a promising start to life in the Premier League, after having played every single minute of Wolves’ league campaign so far this season.



Neves, who was called up to the Portugal squad during the international break this month, revealed that he has no hard feelings after missing out on the World Cup squad.



Furthermore, the Portuguese international insisted that he should try and make the most of this opportunity now to try and extend his involvement with the national team.



“Of course not [I don’t resent not being picked in recent months]. As I said, Portugal have a wide range of players”, Neves said in a press conference.



“They were ready if they were called and if they were not.



“The coach chose for the World Cup those he thought best. I was super quiet.



“It is up to me to wait for the opportunity to make the most of it.”



Neves has earned eight caps for Portugal since making his debut in 2015 and is expected to feature during the games against Italy and Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

