Premier League Requires Me To Be Constantly Focused – Alisson

Liverpool custodian Alisson insists the intensity of the Premier League means he needs to stay focused at all times, despite the Reds having a quality backline.



The Reds have been solid defensively, conceding just five goals in 12 league matches, with the 26-year-old managing seven clean sheets in those games.











Alisson gives a lot of credit for his impressive form to his defensive team-mates, insisting that they do not really allow the ball to get to him.



However, Alisson says he is still regularly tested and as such needs to make sure he stays focused.





“The Premier League has great intensity, you have to be really focused all the time”, Alisson told his club's official website.



“One thing that is important here is the concentration and focus. They are asking me to be really mentally strong.



“My team have a really great defence so it is not often the ball comes near my net.



"But I have one or two opportunities to show my quality, so I need to be focused all the time.”



Besides his 12 appearances in the league, Alisson has also played in all four Champions League group stage matches for the Reds, managing a single clean sheet and conceding five goals in the process.

