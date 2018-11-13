Rangers Midfielder Pulls Out Of Scotland Squad With Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has pulled out of the Scotland squad for the UEFA Nations League double header against Albania and Israel with a knee injury.



The 26-year-old managed to play the full 90 minutes for Rangers at the weekend as Steven Gerrard's men trounced Motherwell 7-1 at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership encounter.











The news puts Scotland manager Alex McLeish in further trouble as several of his players have already pulled out of the squad.



Players such as Craig Gordon, Stephen O'Donnell, Charlie Mulgrew and Kevin McDonald have all pulled out of the original squad that was named.





Jack has already missed four league matches with injury and was on his way back, featuring for the full 90 minutes in Rangers' last two games.



"Ryan is out. He played the whole game for Rangers and unfortunately he picked up an injury", McLeish was quoted as saying by STV.



"It is one of these things that happens which is why we wait late on the Sunday because of the Sunday games.



"That is unfortunate for Ryan, getting [back] into the Rangers team, obviously he has something to offer the squad in so many different positions."



Scotland are scheduled to play Albania on Saturday followed by yet another Group C1 game against Israel the following Tuesday.

