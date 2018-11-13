XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/11/2018 - 17:16 GMT

Rangers Midfielder Pulls Out Of Scotland Squad With Injury

 




Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has pulled out of the Scotland squad for the UEFA Nations League double header against Albania and Israel with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old managed to play the full 90 minutes for Rangers at the weekend as Steven Gerrard's men trounced Motherwell 7-1 at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership encounter.




The news puts Scotland manager Alex McLeish in further trouble as several of his players have already pulled out of the squad.

Players such as Craig Gordon, Stephen O'Donnell, Charlie Mulgrew and Kevin McDonald have all pulled out of the original squad that was named.
 


Jack has already missed four league matches with injury and was on his way back, featuring for the full 90 minutes in Rangers' last two games.

"Ryan is out. He played the whole game for Rangers and unfortunately he picked up an injury", McLeish was quoted as saying by STV.


"It is one of these things that happens which is why we wait late on the Sunday because of the Sunday games.

"That is unfortunate for Ryan, getting [back] into the Rangers team, obviously he has something to offer the squad in so many different positions."

Scotland are scheduled to play Albania on Saturday followed by yet another Group C1 game against Israel the following Tuesday.
 