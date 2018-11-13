Samir Nasri’s Proposed West Ham Move Not Dead Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Samir Nasri's proposed switch to West Ham United is still alive, according to the Guardian.



The Hammers have been keen to sign Nasri, who is a free agent and will not be able to play until the expiry of a drugs ban in January, and have been putting him through his medical paces.











But there has been doubt over whether the move will go through, as there are question marks over the Frenchman's fitness and contract.



Nasri is claimed to be looking for in the region of £80,000 a week to agree to make the London Stadium his new home.





But the move is not dead yet, even though it remains firmly in the balance.



West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is a big fan of Nasri and remains keen on having the attack-minded midfielder at his disposal from the new year on.



It remains to be seen if the Hammers will be able to reach an agreement which would see Nasri join.



The midfielder, as a free agent, has attracted interest from a number of clubs, but West Ham remain in pole position to secure his signature.

