13/11/2018 - 21:57 GMT

St Mirren Goalkeeper Terminates Deal To Join Sunderland Backroom Staff

 




St Mirren goalkeeper Craig Samson has terminated his contract with the Scottish club to join Jack Ross's backroom staff at Sunderland.

The 34-year-old will take up the goalkeeping coach's job at the English club, a position left vacant by Jimmy Walker, after the 45-year-old join Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town.




An agreement has been reached with the Paisley club to terminate Samson's contract which was supposed to expire in the summer next year, and he will be reporting for duty at Sunderland.

The veteran goalkeeper has thus brought an end to his 17-year long playing career, during which he has played for a number of clubs.
 


He has been the number 1 goalkeeper for St Mirren this season, featuring in a total of 17 games and managing four clean sheets.

Samson clocked up a total of 162 appearances to his name for the Saints over the course of two spells at the club.


He leaves the side at a time of trouble with Oran Kearney's team being placed in the relegation zone with five points from 13 games.

Samson will be hoping to play his part in helping Sunderland win promotion from League One.
 