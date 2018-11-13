Think I’ll Be At Celtic Next Year – Bhoys Star Rubbishes Transfer Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Mikael Lustig has quashed thoughts that he might leave Celtic next year to return to Sweden.



The right-back, who will turn 32 years old in December, has not played his football in his native Sweden since leaving Sundsvall for Norwegian giants Rosenborg in 2008; he joined Celtic in 2012.











It has been speculated that Lustig could soon return home, with champions AIK an option, but the defender insists he will still be playing for Celtic in 2019.



Asked by Swedish daily Expressen about speculation he could go to AIK, Lustig replied: "You can wonder as much as you want, but I have a contract with Celtic and I think I'll play there next year too."





Asked whether he has been thinking of different places in Sweden when he returns home, Lustig simply replied: "As I said, you can speculate."



While Lustig has enjoyed huge success at Celtic, his defensive performances have come under the scanner, especially in European competition.



He has won the Scottish league title on no fewer than seven occasions, while picking up three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.



Lustig has won 72 caps for Sweden.

