Time To Really Push For This – West Ham Star Sets Next Target

West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell has admitted that the Hammers are aiming to kick on and push into the top ten under boss Manuel Pellegrini.



Cresswell has made just five appearances under Pellegrini this term and played the entirety of the games against Burnley and Huddersfield in recent weeks.











West Ham have endured a positive turnaround in fortunes after their horrendous start to the Premier League campaign under the new manager and are now sitting in 13th in the league table heading into the international break.



Cresswell admits that West Ham are aiming to continue developing under the tutelage of Pellegrini to try and push themselves into the top ten under the Chilean.





“It’s still early doors but we want to keep our momentum going and really push for the top half of the table”, Cresswell told the club’s official website.



“There’s a two week break now and we want to continue it when we get back to work.



“We’ve had a good run and we’d like to continue that. We will come back ready for Manchester City.



“We don’t want to look over our shoulder. We want to look up.



“We want to push on and see how far we can go.”



Cresswell, who has now started back-to-back games for West Ham in the Premier League for the first time this season, is slowly aiming to establish himself as a regular in the starting eleven under Pellegrini.

