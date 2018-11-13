Tottenham Showing Interest In Liverpool Target As Mousa Dembele Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are considering January swoop for Liverpool linked midfielder Nicolo Barella as a replacement for Mousa Dembele.



Dembele has been ruled out until the end of the year with an ankle injury and he could even leave Tottenham in the January window, with Juventus reportedly interested in him.











Spurs academy graduate Harry Winks is expected to play more because of Dembele’s injury, but the club are also considering bringing in someone as a replacement.



And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Barella has emerged as a midfield target for the north London side in the January transfer window.





The Italy midfielder has been on the radar of the bigwigs of Italian football, with clubs such as Inter, Juventus and Napoli keeping tabs on his progress at Cagliari.



Monaco and Liverpool are also interested in taking him out of Italy and it has been claimed that Tottenham have joined the chase for the highly rated midfielder.



Mauricio Pochettino wants additions to his squad in January after not spending a single penny on players the summer.



However, a deal could be hard to pull off as Cagliari are not keen to sell Barella in the middle of the season.

