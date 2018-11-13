XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/11/2018 - 14:06 GMT

You’ve Earned It – Paderborn Pair Hail Coach’s Norwich City Switch




SC Paderborn’s managing director Markus Krosche and the head of youth talent centre Christoph Muller have revealed that Norwich City are getting a good young coach in Christopher John, who has joined Daniel Farke’s first-team coaching staff.

John worked with Krosche and Muller as an assistant coach with Paderborn's Under-21s who played in the Oberliga Westphalia – the highest level of football in the Westphalia region.




Krosche and Muller believe John’s move from Paderborn to the Championship is a big step and are sure it shows that the German club are a good place for coaches to develop.
 


“Christopher is making a big step, which he has earned with his dedicated work at Paderborn.

"Our NLZ (youth talent centre) has shown once again that we are also a very good address for the development of young coaches”, Krosche and Muller were quoted as said by German magazine Kicker.

Farke and John worked together at SV Lippstadt in the Regionalliga, the fourth tier of German football, before the current Norwich boss moved to Borussia Dortmund II in 2015.


Norwich lead the rest of the teams in the Championship table after their 4-3 win against Millwall on Saturday.
 