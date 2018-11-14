Agent Indicates Sebastien Haller Now Beyond Newcastle United’s Financial Reach

Follow @insidefutbol





German agent Karlheinz Forster has indicated that Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller is beyond Newcastle United’s reach.



The 24-year-old striker is part of one of the Bundesliga’s deadliest attacking trios, also comprising of Ante Rebic and Luka Jovic this season.











Eintracht Frankfurt are one of the top scorers in the German top tier this season with 26 goals and Haller alongside his attacking partners has been a big part of their success.



The Frenchman himself has netted eight league goals and is reportedly Newcastle’s top priority for the January window as they looked to add more teeth to their attack.





However, Forster believes given the performances of the Eintracht Frankfurt forwards this season, only one of the top clubs in Europe would be able to sign them.



The agent told German daily Bild: “Such players become interesting only for the top clubs.



“Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid or Barcelona – only these clubs can afford them in the future.”



Haller’s valuation has risen this season and his price is expected to be around the €40m mark.



He has a contract until 2021 with Eintracht Frankfurt.

