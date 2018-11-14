XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/11/2018 - 12:41 GMT

Can’t Beat Experience – Former Rangers Defender Backs Gareth McAuley




Former Rangers star Terry Butcher believes the Gers will benefit from the experience of veteran defender Gareth McAuley.

McAuley had to wait for more than two months to make his first appearance for Rangers after signing for the club in early September.




The 38-year old made nine appearances for West Brom in the Premier League last season and despite McAuley’s age, Butcher feels the experience he will add to the Rangers defence will be crucial.

“Gareth McAuley, with all due respect, isn’t the youngest centre half around”, Butcher was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.
 


“There is going to be a limit to how many games he can play.

“But you can’t beat experience.


“You need players who are going to be strong and stand up to the rigours of the Premiership and he can do that.

“You need the spine of the team to be strong and with Gareth there Rangers have that now.”

McAuley featured in the second half against Motherwell in Rangers’ last Scottish Premiership game on Sunday and played the entire 45 minutes.

Steven Gerrard’s side put seven goals past Motherwell to win the game as they ran out 7-1 winners, and closed the gap on second-placed Hearts ahead of the international break.

McAuley could feature for Northern Ireland over the international break in the UEFA Nations League.

 