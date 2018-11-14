He’s Amazing – Chelsea Star Impresses West Ham Summer Signing Issa Diop

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Issa Diop has revealed that Eden Hazard has impressed him the most since he moved to the Premier League.



The Hammers splashed the cash to sign the highly-rated centre-back from Toulouse in the summer and he has quickly nailed down a spot in the centre of defence under Manuel Pellegrini, often playing alongside Fabian Balbuena.











Diop has now had time to take in the Premier League and the division's top performers, and is in no doubt about who has impressed him the most.



He told French outlet Foot Mercato: "The player who has impressed me the most, frankly, is Eden Hazard.





"With the ball, he is….amazing!



"He is technical, fast. He is balanced on his legs, he is a good finisher.



"So he has all the qualities", Diop added.



The West Ham defender lined up against Chelsea in the Premier League in September, coming face to face with Hazard.



Diop helped the Hammers to keep Hazard at bay and hold Maurizio Sarri's side to a 0-0 draw.



Hazard was linked with a switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer, but Chelsea kept hold of him.

