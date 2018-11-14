I Didn’t Need To Leave Celtic To Have Good Career – Stuart Armstrong

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton attacking midfielder Stuart Armstrong has revealed he left Celtic to fulfil his ambition to play in the Premier League and is sure he could have had no career regrets had he stayed at Celtic Park.



Armstrong joined the Saints from Celtic in the summer transfer window of 2018 and has had a tough start to life in the Premier League.











The 26-year old has started in just two Premier League games for Southampton and is yet to score his first goal.



Southampton manager Mark Hughes is yet to find the best role for as the former Celtic star, who has been used in a deeper role, on the wings, and in an attacking midfield position.





Armstrong does not think that moving to England is something that should be seen as a step up for Scottish players and feels that it depends on the individual's perspective.



“If I'd stayed at Celtic and continued to have success I'd view my career when it finished as a very good one and a very successful one”, Armstrong was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"I think each individual is different, they'll have their own desires and want to have their own experiences



"I grew up watching a lot of Premier League – it's something I dreamed about as a young player.



“That was my own interest and something I'm very happy to be experiencing right now."



The Saints were held by Watford in their last Premier League fixture on Saturday and head into the international break in 17th position in the Premier League.