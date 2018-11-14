I Don’t Feel Pressure, That’s How It Is – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he does not feel the pressure at Anfield, despite the expectations that are on his shoulders on Merseyside.



The Reds have made an excellent start to their Premier League season and are still unbeaten in the league as they hope to challenge Manchester City for the title.











Liverpool have made good progress under Klopp as they have managed back to back top-four finishes in the league for the first time since the 2008/09 season, but are yet to win a trophy under the German.



The Reds have made three cup finals under Klopp, but fell at the final hurdle to end runners-up three times.





When Klopp was asked about the pressures of managing a club like Liverpool, the German said he just gives everything he has and does not worry about the weight of expectations.



“I don’t feel pressure. That’s how it is”, Klopp was quoted as saying by Liverpool’s official website.



“I made a decision long ago for myself: I give everything I have.



“I don’t hold anything back. In this moment, I can’t do better. I am really like I am.



“I know a lot about football. Do I know everything? I don’t think anybody [does] but I know a lot about it.



“I expect a lot from myself but there is no pressure. We want to win each game and if we don’t win it then we want to win the next one.



“Any other decisions – how people look at me and what people think about me – I have nothing to do with that because I have no influence on it.



“As long as we win football games, everybody thinks – even if they don’t like me – ‘He’s a good manager’.



“And when we lose football games, the people who don’t like me and the people who like me say, ‘Maybe he’s not the right manager anymore’. That’s how it is.



“If you know that before, how can it put pressure on your shoulders? I really don’t understand that.”



Liverpool are currently two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and will hope to close the gap on the Citizens when club football resumes after the international break.