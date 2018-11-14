I Lost My Self-Confidence At Leeds – Whites Loanee On Rediscovering Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot has conceded that he lost some of his confidence in England last season, but admits things have improved since he returned to the Netherlands in the summer.



Grot had a difficult first season at Leeds following his arrival from NEC Nijmegen last year and struggled to settle down in his surroundings at Elland Road.











Leeds loaned him out VVV-Venlo in the summer and the 20-year-old has looked better in the Netherlands and has made eleven appearances in Eredivisie thus far, scoring two goals.



His performances in the Dutch top tier have also earned him a place in the Netherlands Under-21 squad and Grot says that it has come as a huge confidence booster.





The attacker conceded that in England he lost some of his belief in himself, but feels since his return to the Netherlands, things have been a lot better.



“I lost my self-confidence a bit in England”, Grot admitted to the Dutch FA channel.



“I noticed at VVV that things were getting better and this selection gives me a boost.



“I am going try hard here and it would be nice if I can stay here.”



The attacker is thought to still feature in Leeds’ long-term plans and the club are hopeful of getting a better-rounded player once he returns to England next summer.

