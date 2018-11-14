I Saw Challenge At Man Utd – Youngster Defends Old Trafford Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Tahith Chong has indicated that he has no regrets over leaving Feyenoord early and moving to England with Manchester United.



Considered one of the most highly rated prospects in the Red Devils academy, Manchester United snapped up the young Dutch winger from Feyenoord in the summer of 2016.











Chong has been a regular in Jose Mourinho’s first team training sessions this season and even made the bench for a Champions League game, but he is yet to make his senior debut for the club.



However, he stressed that he does not regret leaving Feyenoord as at that moment he felt that the challenge of playing for Manchester United was bigger.





“I am grateful towards Feyenoord for all those years but I saw a challenge at Manchester United”, the winger told FOX Sports when asked whether he regrets moving to England so early.



“Everyone has an opinion and I will have to deal with that as a footballer.”



Many believe that the winger could have been a regular feature of Feyenoord’s side by now had he stayed, but Chong indicated that he is prepared to bide his time at Old Trafford.



“Everyone has their own path, it’s not about who makes it first but about who remains there.”



Chong is in the Netherlands Under-21 squad for the upcoming youth international games.

