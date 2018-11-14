I Think I’m Close To Breaking Through – Manchester United Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong is confident that he is close to breaking into the first team at Old Trafford.



The 18-year-old Dutch winger has been a star for Manchester United’s youth teams over the last few seasons and is thought of highly within the club.











Jose Mourinho took him to the United States in the summer on the club's pre-season tour and he was on the bench in Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus at Old Trafford last month.



Chong has been a regular in first team training sessions this season and the youngster admits that it has been a great opportunity for him to learn from some of the big stars in the squad.





He insisted that he is willing to work as hard as possible in order to become a regular in the first team squad and make his debut for the club as soon as possible.



And the 18-year-old feels that he is close to making that step up at Old Trafford.



“Usually I train with the first team two or three times a week, which is any young boy’s big dream”, Chong told Dutch broadcaster FOX Sports.



“I play with big players such as Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial and one can only learn from them.



“Of course everyone wants to play for the first team. It is what I am aiming for now.



“If I am close to it, I have to keep working hard for it and then we’ll see what the future brings.



“It ultimately depends on me and how I can perform.



“I cannot tell you how close I am but if you are measuring, I am pretty close.”



Chong has been named in the Netherlands Under-21 squad for their upcoming fixtures.



