I Want To Become An Arsenal Legend – Reiss Nelson

Hoffenheim forward Reiss Nelson has revealed he wants to become an Arsenal legend when he returns to north London after his loan spell in Germany.



Nelson is on a season-long spell with Hoffenheim and has made a stunning start to the season, even picking up October’s Bundesliga Rookie Player of the Month award.











Arsenal sent the 18-year old out on loan in the summer to get more first team football and it has worked out well for all parties so far.



In four starts and three substitute appearances for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, Nelson has scored six goals; more than any other player at the club.





Nelson admitted that he had doubts when he was 16 and 17, but said the loan spell has made him feel more confident.



"Arsenal are my boyhood club", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"I've been with them since I was eight, so that's 10 years.



"I just want to go back there stronger because at the time I was at Arsenal I was 16, 17 and I didn't feel confident.



"I didn't think I was a man, but now I'm feeling stronger and I think a couple more months or even a year in Hoffenheim will make me strong and give me the belief and confidence to go back to Arsenal and do very good there.



"I want to be an Arsenal legend. And, for England, it's the best.



“You can't beat playing for your country I don't think", Nelson added.



Nelson made three appearances for Arsenal in the 2017/18 season but will hope to make a case for more regular playing time when he returns to north London after his loan deal with Hoffenheim comes to an end.