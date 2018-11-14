I Was Buzzing – Leeds United Star On Shorter Than Expected Recovery Period

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has revealed that he felt relieved after it was made clear that he would not have to spend nine months on the sidelines due to the injury he suffered in September.



Bamford, who joined the Whites from Middlesbrough in the summer, suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury in September.











The striker has had to work on his rehabilitation since then and is expected to return to training next year after it was made clear that he would be sidelined for at least four months.



Bamford revealed that he was relieved when he found out that the injury would not keep him away from the game for nine months, which was the first assessment made by Rob Price, who works as head of medicine and performance at the club.





“Everyone who’s asked me that expects me to say it’s been really tough and frustrating”, Bamford told LUTV.



“Obviously it’s been frustrating that I can’t play but when it happened Rob told me as he tested it ‘you’ve snapped it. Worst case is nine months.’



“In my head I was thinking ‘this is a nightmare’.



“But when I saw the specialist and he said it’ll be four months I thought ‘thank God for that’ I was buzzing.



“As weird as it sounds to be buzzing about being out for four months, it was a weight off my shoulders.”



Bamford has been restricted to just 53 minutes of playing time in the Championship since joining Leeds and will be aiming to bounce back from the setback early on in his career at Elland Road.

