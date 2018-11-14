XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/11/2018 - 10:47 GMT

Inter Move Into Pole Position For Arsenal and Tottenham Linked Midfielder

 




Inter are pushing ahead with a move for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Hector Herrera on a free transfer.

The midfielder impressed during Mexico’s World Cup campaign last summer and was linked with a move away but decided to continue at FC Porto this season.




His contract with the club expires at the end of the season and while Herrera has not ruled out signing a new deal, the club have admitted that it will be tough to meet his salary demands.

With the Mexican seemingly available on a free transfer next summer, a number of clubs including Arsenal, Tottenham and Roma are interested in snapping him up.
 


But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Inter have taken the lead in the race to sign the midfielder and are pushing forward with a move to take him to Italy.

Contacts between Inter and the Mexican’s representatives have deepened over the last few weeks and the club have the edge in the chase to sign him.


Herrera was seemingly on his way to Roma a few weeks ago after reports emerged that a contract was close to being agreed, but his agent lambasted the speculation.

And it seems another Italian club now have their noses ahead as Herrera continues to take his time to decide his future.
 