Inter Watching Manchester United Midfielder’s Contract Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are keeping close tabs on Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, whose contract expires at the end of the season.



The Spaniard has returned to the starting eleven over the last week or so following a few good performances, but has been a squad option at Old Trafford this season.











His current deal with the club expires at the end of the season and Manchester United are in talks with his representatives over a new contract.



However, Herrera has not made up his mind about staying at Manchester United and could entertain offers to leave next summer on a free transfer.





The Spaniard remains a coveted player in Spain and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the midfielder could also field offers from Italy, with Inter interested.



The midfielder’s contract situation has attracted the interest of the Nerazzurri and the club are closely following developments at Old Trafford regarding talks over a new deal.



If Herrera decided to end his time at Manchester United, Inter are prepared to tempt him to move to Italy in the summer.



Signing a midfielder is believed to be one of the priorities for Inter over the next two transfer windows.

