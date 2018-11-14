XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/11/2018 - 10:35 GMT

Interest Means I’m Doing Well – Tottenham and Man City Target Tanguy Ndombele On Future

 




Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Tanguy Ndombele has insisted that he is happy at Lyon for the moment, but indicated he could be open to a move few months down the line.

Tottenham tabled a bid to sign the Frenchman in the summer, but Lyon rejected the offer and the player showed no appetite to leave the club after just one full season.




He has broken into the France national squad on the back of another good start to the season at Lyon and the list of his potential suitors have grown over the last few months.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the midfielder and he admits that it is a good sign that more clubs want him as it means he has been playing well.
 


He admits that at the moment he is happy at Lyon, but indicated that a few months down the line his view on a potential transfer could change.

Ndombele told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked about interest from big clubs: “It means I am doing well.


“For now I am happy and it is good for me.

"But if in six months I am not happy, maybe we’ll talk about it a bit more.

“I am at Lyon and I am always looking ahead.

“I say to myself, ‘why not?’ but today I am not in any hurry.”

Lyon are unlikely to sell Ndombele in January, but the club are expected to receive big money offers for him next summer.
 