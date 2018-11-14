Interest Means I’m Doing Well – Tottenham and Man City Target Tanguy Ndombele On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Tanguy Ndombele has insisted that he is happy at Lyon for the moment, but indicated he could be open to a move few months down the line.



Tottenham tabled a bid to sign the Frenchman in the summer, but Lyon rejected the offer and the player showed no appetite to leave the club after just one full season.











He has broken into the France national squad on the back of another good start to the season at Lyon and the list of his potential suitors have grown over the last few months.



Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the midfielder and he admits that it is a good sign that more clubs want him as it means he has been playing well.





He admits that at the moment he is happy at Lyon, but indicated that a few months down the line his view on a potential transfer could change.



Ndombele told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked about interest from big clubs: “It means I am doing well.



“For now I am happy and it is good for me.



"But if in six months I am not happy, maybe we’ll talk about it a bit more.



“I am at Lyon and I am always looking ahead.



“I say to myself, ‘why not?’ but today I am not in any hurry.”



Lyon are unlikely to sell Ndombele in January, but the club are expected to receive big money offers for him next summer.

