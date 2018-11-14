It’s Special Pulling On Leeds United Shirt Says Whites Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-18 defender Oliver Casey has revealed he has always supported the Whites, which makes it extra special to pull on the club’s shirt.



Casey signed for Leeds on a two-year apprentice programme in September 2017 and is part of Mark Jackson’s Under-18 squad.











When the 17-year old was asked about what made it special to play for Leeds, he said the aspect of playing for a club he always supported made it stand out.



“When I was young, I always supported Leeds, so being able to put on the shirt is special for me”, Casey told LUTV.





Casey has helped his side win seven out of 11 games in the Under-18 Professional Development League North as Leeds sit third behind Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest in the table.



The teenager also hailed his experience in the academy so far and feels the camaraderie with the rest of his team-mates is something he is enjoying right now.



“The environment we’re in every day at the academy, everyone becomes close and it’s like a little family inside”, Casey said.



Casey will hope to impress in the coming months and kick on with his development at Elland Road.