I’ve Got To Keep It Up – Arsenal Loanee Wants To Continue Form

Hoffenheim forward Reiss Nelson has revealed he left Arsenal on a season-long loan to challenge himself in the Bundesliga and become a better footballer.



Nelson has just picked up October’s Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award ahead of Florian Neuhaus and Nordi Mukiele, and has made a wonderful start to life in Germany.











The 18-year old has featured in seven Bundesliga games for Hoffenheim and has already netted six goals, the highest at the club this season.



Nelson has reflected on his positive start in Germany and said he wants to keep up his form for the rest of the season.





“For me, I always want to be the best player I can be”, Nelson was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"I'm 18 and I thought going to the Bundesliga will give me a challenge and doing that would make me become a better footballer and a better person as well throughout life.



"I wanted to challenge myself and see what I could do. It's going well so far.



"It's incredible. But I've just got to keep it up.



“It's not just for the six games, I've got to do it throughout the season.



"I don't know where it's going to take me, but I've just got to keep my feet on the ground and keep positive."



The competition for places at Arsenal meant Nelson was keen to move out on loan to taste regular first team football.



The early indications will encourage Nelson that he has made the right choice by joining Hoffenheim in order to further his development.