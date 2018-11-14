Leeds United Need The Mental Break – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes the international break has come at the right time for the Whites in order to recharge their batteries.



Leeds suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to West Brom in their last league game before the international break, but are still third in the Championship table, just two points off the top.











The Whites remain one of the contenders for promotion and Parker feels the break has come at an opportune moment for some of the Leeds players, after a tough run of fixtures.



He believes the Leeds squad need a mental break from football and it will allow them to get over the West Brom defeat and come back with a fresher state of mind.





Parker stressed the importance of the Leeds players remembering that despite the West Brom defeat, they are in good shape this season.



The former Leeds full-back said on LUTV: “I think the break has come at the right time as the games have been coming thick and fast.



“I know it has only been a five-game block after the last international break, but just the mental break after such a defeat [is good].



“I have always said, it would be good to have a game in midweek after such a defeat to get it out of your system, but this time it’s probably right for the boys.



“Just dust themselves off, get a mental break from the game and we are third in the table.



“It’s not that we are languishing in mid-table, having a bad season.”



After the current international break Leeds have a hard slog of games until the next break rolls around in March.

