06 October 2016

14/11/2018 - 12:24 GMT

Look At The Bigger Picture, Former Leeds United Star Urges Whites

 




Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has insisted that the Whites players must look at the bigger picture in order to get the West Brom result out of their system.

Leeds suffered their heaviest defeat of the season at Hawthorns last weekend when West Brom battered them 4-1 at home.




The Whites were favourites going into the game, but Marcelo Bielsa’s men could not cope and went into the international break on the back of a big defeat.

However, Parker feels it is important that Leeds look at the bigger picture and realise that despite the big loss they are still third in the league table and are having a good season.
 


The former defender also feels that had Leeds managed to take the lead at West Brom, the result and the performance would have been completely different.

He said on LUTV when asked about the big defeat: “You have to look at the table – we are third, two points off the top.


“You have to take a step back at these times and look at the bigger picture.

“Yes, it’s not great to go into the international break with a defeat, but I think it was a game of missed opportunities.

“If we were ahead the game would have been completely different because they were under a lot of pressure.

“It was one of those games, if we had taken the lead, it would have been completely different.”

Leeds return to action after the break with a home clash against Bristol City on Saturday 24th November.
 