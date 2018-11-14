XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/11/2018 - 16:01 GMT

Manchester City And Monaco Join Chelsea In Serie A Midfielder Chase

 




Manchester City and Monaco have joined the growing list of clubs who are interested in signing Chelsea and Juventus midfield target Sandro Tonali.

The 18-year-old midfielder, termed the new Andrea Pirlo, has made it to the Italy squad on the back of his performances for Brescia in the second tier of Italian football.




Tonali has already indicated that he is not thinking about his future at the moment, but he has attracted the interest of clubs such as Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Roma.

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has said that he wants Tonali to become a key player at an Italian club, but it has not stopped foreign clubs joining his growing list of suitors.
 


Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the player for a while and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Manchester City and Monaco have joined the race for the youngster.

The 18-year-old midfielder is being closely watched by Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri, but the Blues are facing competition on several fronts, now including from Premier League champions Manchester City.


Monaco, who are always on the lookout for young talent, have also joined the young midfielder’s trail and are interested in taking him to the principality.

Cellino, who wants Tonali to help Brescia get promoted to Serie A, is expected to ask for a premium price once he decides to sell.
 