14/11/2018 - 12:45 GMT

Marcelo Bielsa Will Change His Approach Over International Break, Former Leeds Star Says

 




Ben Parker is expecting Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa to go easy on the players during the international break ahead of a busy period of fixtures and provide them with an opportunity for a breather from football.

Leeds went into the international break on the back of a heavy 4-1 defeat at West Brom and Bielsa is known for working his players hard during the breaks in order to drill in his tactics.




However, Parker is expecting a different approach from the Argentine this time around and believes the Leeds coach is aware that his players will need a mental break from football.

With the next break not scheduled until March and the busy Christmas period coming up, Parker believes Bielsa will allow his players to take a break and come back in a fresher state of mind ahead of a hectic part of the season.
 


The former defender said on LUTV: “They [Bielsa and his staff] understand when the players need to be worked and they have been doing some tough training sessions in the previous international breaks.

“But this time around I think he will probably give them a few days off and they can relax a little bit more.


“It’s down to man management, knowing when the players need some time off.

“Especially with the Christmas period coming up where they will be playing game after game after game, the players will need the mental break so that they can come back fresh for a hectic period.”

Leeds return to action with back-to-back home game against Bristol City and Reading on 24th and 27th November respectively.
 