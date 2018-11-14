XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/11/2018 - 10:40 GMT

More Intensity – Agent of Man Utd Target Milan Skriniar Predicts Contract Talks To Speed Up

 




The agent of Manchester United target Milan Skriniar has revealed that talks over a new deal with Inter Milan are going to intensify in the coming months.

Skriniar’s brilliant first season at Inter led to interest from a number of clubs last summer and the Nerazzurri were claimed to have rejected big-money bids from Manchester United and Manchester City.




Jose Mourinho is said to be a fan of the Slovakia international and Manchester United are believed to be considering another stab at signing him in the January window.

Inter are aware of the interest from big clubs in the centre-back and have been working on offering him a new contract since the end of last season.
 


Skriniar himself has said little about leaving Inter and the player’s agent, Karol Csonto, admits that negotiations with the Serie A giants over a new deal will pick up the pace in the coming months.

Csonto told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about the defender possibly signing a new contract with Inter: “We are talking about and working on it.


“It is a topic we will deal with more intensity over the next few months.”

Skriniar’s representatives reportedly revised the player’s salary demands to Inter after receiving an offer from Manchester United in the summer.
 