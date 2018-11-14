Not Many Defences Can Stop Him – Celtic Winger Lauds Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic attacker Scott Sinclair has praised his team-mate James Forrest’s ability and feels there are not many defences that can stop the Scotland international.



Sinclair has played alongside Forrest for more than two years after joining the Hoops in the summer of 2016.











Forrest has scored six goals in 11 Scottish Premiership games this season and has played a key role for Brendan Rodgers’ side, who lead the rest of the teams in the table.



The 27-year old has predominantly featured on the right wing for Celtic this season and Sinclair feels Forrest’s quick feet and ability to take on defenders make him a hard player to stop.





“He’s brilliant. He’s so quick with his feet and, when he beats that first man, they’re not catching him", Sinclair was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“He’s so quick he can just drive past him and get a good cross in.



“He was brilliant against Leipzig and he’s heading to Scotland in good form.



“Even at international level, he takes some stopping.



“To be honest, I don’t think there are many defences anywhere that can stop him when he’s at full pelt."



Forrest was sent off against Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League in October, but has bounced back to score seven goals in the subsequent nine games in all competitions.



The Scotland international could not help his side beat Livingston on Sunday, but Celtic nevertheless moved above Hearts to the top of the Scottish Premiership table with the 0-0 draw.