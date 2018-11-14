Not Until Season’s End – Chelsea and Juventus Target Sandro Tonali Won’t Consider Future Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and Juventus midfield target Sandro Tonali has insisted that he does not want to think about his future until the end of the season.



The 18-year-old midfielder, termed the new Andrea Pirlo, has been catching the eye in the second tier of Italian football with his performances for Brescia this season.











Despite plying his trade in Serie B, the midfielder has earned a place in Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad and there is real hype surrounding his potential international debut his week.



Top clubs such as Chelsea and Juventus are interested in signing him and even AC Milan are reportedly preparing to table an offer for Tonali in the coming months.





However, the youngster is not keen to shift his focus away from football and stressed that he won’t think about a transfer until at least the end of the season.



“I have not thought about it”, the young midfielder was quoted as saying by FCInterNews.it when asked about his future.



“And I don’t want to think about it until the end of the season.”



As a boost for AC Milan’s hope's of signing him, the midfielder did admit that he is a fan of the Rossoneri.



Tonali said: “I cheer for Milan.”

