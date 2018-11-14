RB Leipzig Rival Liverpool and Wolves For French Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have also joined the race for Toulouse youngster Jean-Clair Todibo, who is also wanted by Liverpool and Wolves.



The 18-year-old centre-back is out of contract at Toulouse at the end of the season and the French club are frantically trying to convince him to sign a new deal.











The youngster’s contract situation has attracted the interest of several sides and a number of them have been keeping tabs on his development in France.



Liverpool are interested in taking him to Merseyside and Wolves are also claimed to be keen on getting their hands on the young defender in the coming months.





Todibo has also been attracting interest from Germany and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, RB Leipzig are exploring the possibility of signing the Frenchman.



The German outfit are known for developing young talent and they have set their eyes on Todibo, who has made ten starts in Ligue 1 this season after breaking into the first team.



Toulouse are hopeful that the prospect of playing regular first-team football will be enough to get him to sign a new contract.



However, they are in danger of losing him next summer for a paltry compensation fee.

