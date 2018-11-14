This Rangers Star Will Learn Lots From Gareth McAuley – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Terry Butcher feels young Gers centre-half Ross McCrorie will learn from the presence of Gareth McAuley in the squad.



McCrorie has started twice and made one substitute appearance for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this season, as he has mostly been utilised as a squad player.











McAuley, on the other hand, joined the club in early September and made his bow for Rangers against Spartak Moscow on Thursday before featuring for 45 minutes against Motherwell in the Gers’ 7-1 win on Sunday.



Butcher feels McCrorie, who is still only 20, will get to learn a lot by running shoulders with McAuley, who has the experience of playing in more than 200 Premier League games.





“If you have got a good experienced pro there then the other players will certainly learn from him”, Butcher was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“Ross McCrorie will learn from him, other young players will learn from him.



“They will see what he does, how he behaves.



“You don’t get to play in the Premier League for so long and play international football for so long being a bad pro.



“He will have good habits on and off the pitch which players can look at.”



Rangers currently have a plethora of centre-backs in their squad with Joe Worrall, Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic ahead of the McAuley in the pecking order, though McCrorie can play in midfield.



The Gers will play 10 games in 32 days after the international break.