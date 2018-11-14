Tottenham Talent Insists Portsmouth Loss Is Learning Experience

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur Under-18 midfielder Phoenix Patterson has revealed the academy players got a good run out on Tuesday, despite the 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy.



As many as eight Under-18 players made the Tottenham Under-21 squad to face Portsmouth, and after taking the lead in the 20th minute through a Patterson strike, the side conceded three goals in the second half before scoring a late consolation in the 90th minute to lose 3-2.











The Tottenham Under-21 side had 65 per cent of the possession but could not make it count as Portsmouth were more clinical in front of goal.



Patterson has brushed off the loss and believes the experience of playing against a senior team and in front of a bigger crowd at Fratton Park will help the young players grow.





“It’s a different learning experience, playing in front of a big crowd against more physical players”, Patterson told the official Tottenham Hotspur website.



“It’s great, especially for our careers because we can learn to handle playing against more experienced senior players.



“It makes us sharper, it makes us think quicker and think ahead so it’s all good for us.”



Despite the defeat, Tottenham Under-21s have made it to the next round of the competition after finishing in second place in Group A of the Southern Section.