06 October 2016

15/11/2018 - 13:07 GMT

AC Milan Looking At January Move For Liverpool Midfielder

 




Liverpool midfield Fabinho has emerged as a likely target for AC Milan in the January transfer window.

The Merseyside giants signed the Brazilian midfielder from Monaco in the summer, but he has struggled to get into Jurgen Klopp’s side on a regular basis this season.




The 24-year-old has started the last three Premier League games, but once Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson return to fitness, the Brazilian may struggle to hold on to his place.

With Fabinho struggling at Liverpool, there are suggestions that the player could be subject to speculation over his future at the club just ahead of the January transfer window.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Brazil international has emerged as a possible target for Serie A giants AC Milan ahead of the winter window.

AC Milan want to add to their midfield resources in January and Fabinho is being considered as a target due to his current problems on Merseyside.


However, it remains to be seen whether Klopp is prepared to let a player go after just a few months at the club.

The Rossoneri could also propose to sign Fabinho on a loan deal until the end of the season.
 