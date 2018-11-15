Agents of Tottenham and Wolves Target Amadou Diawara Exploring Premier League Move

Follow @insidefutbol





The representatives of Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves target Amadou Diawara are probing the possibility of their client moving to the Premier League in the January transfer window.



Diawara is yet to carve out a certain place in Napoli’s starting eleven and has remained a bit-part player under new coach Carlo Ancelotti this season.











The midfielder is prepared to look at leaving the Serie A giants in January, but Napoli are reluctant to sell the player because of his talent and potential to become a future star.



They are more open to loan move and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Diawara’s representatives are probing the option of the midfielder moving to the Premier League in January.





Napoli are prepared to send him out on loan for around six to 18 months and his agents are gauging the interest of Premier League clubs in Diawara.



Tottenham and Wolves are keen to sign him, but it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to only sign him on loan.



AC Milan are also interested in the player and they are prepared to assure him a starting spot in the team in order to convince him to remain in Italy.



Diawara is ready to leave Napoli in January and for the moment it seems a move to the Premier League appeals to him the most.

