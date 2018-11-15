Brendan Rodgers’ Approach Paying Dividends For Me – Celtic Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie feels that Brendan Rodgers’ attention to every little detail is paying dividends for him after he broke into the first team at Celtic Park.



Christie, who has enjoyed a stellar run of form since replacing the injured Olivier Ntcham during the Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hearts, signed a three-year extension with Celtic on Monday.











The 23-year-old has scored three times in the last five games, while also setting up the winner for Odsonne Edouard during the Europa League clash with RB Leipzig.



Christie, who earned a call-up to the Scotland national team during the international break, feels that he has benefitted tremendously from Rodgers’ attention to detail at Parkhead.





The midfielder admitted that the Celtic manager was constantly checking on him during his loan stints with Inverness and Aberdeen, while also suggesting that the attention is now paying dividends.



“It’s been amazing, I’ve had great run of games and I was delighted to keep myself in the squad”, Christie told Celtic View.



“Signing a new contract is special way to top it off.



"When I first came in, the manager told he thought there was a physical side of my game that was lacking.



“Since then, I’ve worked really hard on that side of my game.



"Even when I was out on loan, the manager was always checking in with me, making sure I was improving.



“That’s definitely paying dividends now.



"I’ve come in, I’m maturing at the age of 23, and, as the manager says, I’m ready to make an impact.”



Celtic will next face Hamilton away from home in the Scottish Premiership after the international break.

