06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/11/2018 - 10:46 GMT

Chelsea Talk New Deal With Star In Bid To Kill Off PSG Interest

 




Chelsea are in talks with the representatives of N’Golo Kane over a new deal, which would make him one of the best-paid players in the Premier League.

The France international has been a huge player for Chelsea since his arrival from Leicester City in the summer of 2016 and he has won a Premier League title and an FA Cup with the Blues.




Kante’s role under new manager Maurizio Sarri has changed, but he has remained a key part of the team and the club are keen to make sure that the Frenchman continues at Chelsea for a long time to come.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Kante’s representatives are locked in advanced talks with Chelsea over a new deal as they look to sign him up on improved terms.
 


Once an agreement is reached and the midfielder signs the contract, he will become one of the best-paid players in the Premier League.

Paris Saint-Germain have been on Kante’s tail over the last two years, but Kante has been clear about not leaving the west London outfit.


Chelsea are aware the French champions could try their luck again and they are keen to make sure that the club are in a position to refuse any offers for the midfielder.

Kante’s new contract is expected to drive PSG further away from signing him.
 