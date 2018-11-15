Claim From Italy: Inter Make Contract Offer To Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are pushing ahead with their ambition of signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and have offered him a four-year contract.



Martial is out of contract at Manchester United next summer, but the club have an option to extend his stay for at least one more season.











The Premier League giants have been in talks with his representatives over a new and improved contract and remain confident of holding on to him for the long term.



The forward is also believed to be closing in on signing a new deal but it hasn’t stopped his suitors from attempting to snare him away from Manchester United.





The Frenchman is a priority target for Inter and according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the Nerazzurri have put a four-year contract offer on his table.



The Serie A giants have been in contact with his representatives and have offered him their terms, which includes a starring role at the San Siro.



Martial and his entourage are considering the offer from Inter but they are far away from reaching an agreement with the Nerazzurri.



Manchester United remain confident of getting the player to sign a new contract but Inter’s offer has provided the player with one more option to consider in the coming months.

