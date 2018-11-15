Claudio Ranieri Must Change Fulham’s Style of Play – Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has insisted that Fulham need to change their approach under Claudio Ranieri if they are to steer away from the Premier League relegation scrap this season.



Fulham parted ways with Slavisa Jokanovic on Wednesday after a disastrous start to the Premier League campaign that has left them at the bottom of the league table.











The Cottagers have managed just five points from their first 12 games of the season and suffered their sixth straight loss in the Premier League after the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool last Sunday.



Jokanovic has been replaced by Ranieiri, who guided Leicester City to the league title during their memorable campaign in 2015/16, and the Italian will have to work extensively towards repairing Fulham’s defence.





The newly-promoted side have conceded the highest number of goals in the division and have been completely outplayed while trying to play an attractive brand of football.



Nicol, who won four league titles with Liverpool, insisted that Fulham need to change their approach under the new manager if they are to stay away from the relegation scrap this season.



“It’s hard to question it [whether Ranieiri is the right man for the Fulham job]”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.



“The guy has got a Premier League championship in his pocket a couple of years ago, so he can [do it].



“The way that Leicester went about it was solid first and break. That’s what Fulham have to do.



“They can’t do what they have been doing under the previous manager, all that attacking football and getting beat every week", he added.



Fulham will next face Southampton at Craven Cottage in a crucial six-pointer clash when the Premier League returns after the international break.

