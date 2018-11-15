XRegister
15/11/2018 - 21:12 GMT

Even If I’m Not Playing I Can’t Complain – Tottenham Midfielder




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has revealed he does not need to complain about the lack of playing time at the club because he is lucky to play the game.

Sissoko has made six starts for Spurs in the league this season and helped the Lilywhites make their best ever start to a Premier League season.




The Frenchman has spent more than two years at the club, but is only now coming into his own for Spurs as boss Mauricio Pochettino had used him as a backup player.

Sissoko has been used on the right wing in Tottenham’s last five games and the former Newcastle United man revealed that he does not need to complain when he is not playing because he is doing one of the best jobs in the world.
 


In an interview with Tottenham's official website, Sissoko said: “It’s simple. 

“The job I’m doing is fantastic and when you look at all the tough things happening around the world…look, for me, sometimes I’m playing, sometimes I’m not playing and I might complain but if I look at my situation, I don’t need to complain, I just need to enjoy the moment because I’m doing one of the best jobs in the world.


“I know I have to do it properly because I know I’m a lucky guy.”

Sissoko helped Tottenham beat Crystal Palace in their last Premier League game on Sunday to close the gap on Chelsea and open up a four-point lead on Arsenal, who occupy fifth place.

 