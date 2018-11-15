XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/11/2018 - 16:12 GMT

Former Barcelona Star Tells Arsenal and Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele To Face Reality

 




Former Barcelona midfielder Gerard Lopez has warned that Arsenal and Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele has been living in a bubble and must realise his future at the Camp Nou is at stake.

Barcelona signed the French attacker from Borussia Dortmund last year for an initial fee of €105m plus bonus payments worth €40m.




However, their huge investment in the young forward is yet to pay off as Dembele is yet to convince many at Barcelona that he is worth the price and has made just seven starts this season in La Liga.

Ernesto Valverde has been left frustrated by his attitude and recently left him out of his squad in a league game after Dembele did not turn up for training without informing the club.
 


There is speculation over Barcelona considering selling the Arsenal and Liverpool target next summer if he does not improve and Lopez feels it is time Dembele comes out of his make-believe world and understands the reality of his situation.

He insisted that the player must pay heed to the words of France coach Didier Deschamps and Valverde if he wants to become a future star at Barcelona.


“I heard Deschamps’ statements and he knows his football”, Lopez told French sports daily L’Equipe.

“We have the feeling that Dembele lives in his own world, which is outside reality.

"He has incredible qualities but he must pay attention to his behaviour.

“If Didier says so and if Valverde doesn’t select him, he must realise that his future is at stake and he must react.

“I wish he becomes a big player for Barcelona.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Dembele, while Arsenal manager Unai Emery has also been eyeing a swoop.
 