German Second Tier Better Than Scottish Premiership – Former Rangers Star David Bates

Hamburg and Scotland defender David Bates has claimed that 2.Bundesliga, the second tier of German club football, is better than the Premiership in Scotland.



Bates, who made the switch to Hamburg on a free transfer after leaving Rangers in the summer, has quickly learned the tricks of the trade in Germany.











The 22-year-old chose to leave Scottish football and make the move to Hamburg in a bid to kick on with his development.



Bates has benefitted following his arrival in Germany and has been called up to the Scotland national squad for Alex McLeish side’s UEFA Nations League double header against Albania and Israel during the international break.





The defender believes that the 2.Bundesliga is better than the Premiership in Scotland and says that he is relishing the challenge and learning a lot of technical aspects that were previously not known to him.



“It’s been brilliant, probably the best decision I could have made, as I’m playing at the highest level week in, week out”, Bates was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“For me the Bundesliga 2 is a better league. Every team is competitive and you go away to grounds and it’s a sell-out.



“You’re up against different types of players and all teams are tactically switched on. I feel like I’m learning so much.



“I’d totally recommend it. To step out of your comfort zone and learn your trade somewhere else is the best thing I could have done.



“I’ve learned so much on the technical side of things.”



Bates, who has represented Scotland at Under-21 level, could well make his debut for the senior team against either Albania or Israel during the international break.