XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/11/2018 - 12:51 GMT

German Second Tier Better Than Scottish Premiership – Former Rangers Star David Bates

 




Hamburg and Scotland defender David Bates has claimed that 2.Bundesliga, the second tier of German club football, is better than the Premiership in Scotland.

Bates, who made the switch to Hamburg on a free transfer after leaving Rangers in the summer, has quickly learned the tricks of the trade in Germany.




The 22-year-old chose to leave Scottish football and make the move to Hamburg in a bid to kick on with his development.

Bates has benefitted following his arrival in Germany and has been called up to the Scotland national squad for Alex McLeish side’s UEFA Nations League double header against Albania and Israel during the international break.
 


The defender believes that the 2.Bundesliga is better than the Premiership in Scotland and says that he is relishing the challenge and learning a lot of technical aspects that were previously not known to him.

“It’s been brilliant, probably the best decision I could have made, as I’m playing at the highest level week in, week out”, Bates was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.


“For me the Bundesliga 2 is a better league. Every team is competitive and you go away to grounds and it’s a sell-out.

“You’re up against different types of players and all teams are tactically switched on. I feel like I’m learning so much.

“I’d totally recommend it. To step out of your comfort zone and learn your trade somewhere else is the best thing I could have done.

“I’ve learned so much on the technical side of things.”

Bates, who has represented Scotland at Under-21 level, could well make his debut for the senior team against either Albania or Israel during the international break.