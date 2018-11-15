XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/11/2018 - 15:35 GMT

He Can Pretty Much Do Anything – West Ham Star Wows Team-mate With Technical Talent

 




West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has praised team-mate Felipe Anderson, lauding the Brazilian's technical ability and explaining he can do almost anything he wants with the ball.

Anderson joined West Ham from Lazio in the summer on a club-record transfer fee and is slowly starting to justify his hefty price-tag owing to impressive performances in recent weeks.




The Brazilian attacking midfielder netted a brace during the 4-2 demolition of Burnley before scoring and salvaging a point against Huddersfield Town during West Ham’s 1-1 draw in the Premier League last Saturday.

Despite struggling to adapt to life in England initially, Anderson is quickly becoming a revelation for the Hammers after his recent performances.
 


Wilshere, who is currently out due to an injury, has praised Anderson by claiming that he is finally getting into his groove while also suggesting that he is capable of doing everything he wants due to his technical prowess.

“It was difficult for him at the start”, Wilshere told the club’s official website.


“He came from Italy and it’s hard in the Premier League week in and week out, no matter who you are playing.

“You’ve got to put your foot in and be ready for the fight, and I think we can see him coming good.

“Technically, he’s up there. It’s difficult to compare him because he’s a player who can pretty much do everything.

“He’s got that Brazilian flair and the vision to get his head up to make a pass.

“He’s showing everyone the talent and skills he has, and he’s added a few goals as well.

“I think there’s more to come from him and I’m excited to see it.”

Anderson has already notched up 14 appearances across all competitions for West Ham this season and is increasingly looking like a key player under Manuel Pellegrini.
 