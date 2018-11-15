He Can Pretty Much Do Anything – West Ham Star Wows Team-mate With Technical Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has praised team-mate Felipe Anderson, lauding the Brazilian's technical ability and explaining he can do almost anything he wants with the ball.



Anderson joined West Ham from Lazio in the summer on a club-record transfer fee and is slowly starting to justify his hefty price-tag owing to impressive performances in recent weeks.











The Brazilian attacking midfielder netted a brace during the 4-2 demolition of Burnley before scoring and salvaging a point against Huddersfield Town during West Ham’s 1-1 draw in the Premier League last Saturday.



Despite struggling to adapt to life in England initially, Anderson is quickly becoming a revelation for the Hammers after his recent performances.





Wilshere, who is currently out due to an injury, has praised Anderson by claiming that he is finally getting into his groove while also suggesting that he is capable of doing everything he wants due to his technical prowess.



“It was difficult for him at the start”, Wilshere told the club’s official website.



“He came from Italy and it’s hard in the Premier League week in and week out, no matter who you are playing.



“You’ve got to put your foot in and be ready for the fight, and I think we can see him coming good.



“Technically, he’s up there. It’s difficult to compare him because he’s a player who can pretty much do everything.



“He’s got that Brazilian flair and the vision to get his head up to make a pass.



“He’s showing everyone the talent and skills he has, and he’s added a few goals as well.



“I think there’s more to come from him and I’m excited to see it.”



Anderson has already notched up 14 appearances across all competitions for West Ham this season and is increasingly looking like a key player under Manuel Pellegrini.

